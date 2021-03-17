Square Enix Presents: Start Time And How To Watch

It's not even close to summer yet, but E3-like presentations don't need to abide by normal schedules anymore. Square Enix Presents is the publisher's chance to show off some of its biggest upcoming games, including some that we've never seen before. The presentation kicks off on March 18--here's how to watch it and what to expect.

How To Watch Square Enix Presents

Part of a new series, meaning we'll probably also hear more this summer, the first Square Enix Presents will take place on March 18 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The show will be available on a proprietary page in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, as well as via the official Square Enix YouTube and Twitch channels.

The presentation will last about 40 minutes, and though the focus will be nearly all on making game announcements, Square Enix says there "might" also be some giveaways.

What To Expect From Square Enix Presents

Square Enix says the following games and series will be showcased during the presentation:

Life is Strange sequel

Outriders

Balan Wonderworld

Tomb Raider (series celebration)

Marvel's Avengers

Just Cause Mobile

Additionally, there will be new mobile game announcements coming from Square Enix Montreal, as well as a showcase from sister company Taito--best known for arcade shooters like Space Invaders and Darius.

This will be the first time we've seen the new Life is Strange, which Square Enix is teasing as a major piece of the show. We know it will star a new protagonist. We also know there will be more footage of Outriders on display, and that game is launching on Xbox Game Pass out of the gate.

One series not mentioned at all in the announcement is Nier, despite the Nier: Replicant remake launching next month and the mobile game Nier: Reincarnation also in the works. If there are any unlisted surprises, it could involve those games.