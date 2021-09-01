Square Enix Presents Event Announced For Tokyo Game Show 2021

Square Enix has confirmed that it'll be hosting a dedicated Tokyo Game Show segment that will offer "the latest news about our upcoming titles, along with pre-announced information."

The stream will take place on October 1 from 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET, and will run for just under an hour. Square Enix has no shortage of games that could make an appearance, including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy XIV's Endwalker expansion that's due out in November, and several mobile games such as Final Fantasy: The First SOLDIER and Hitman Sniper: The Shadows.

Final Fantasy XVI is likely one of the biggest games from the company that it could provide more information on, as very little of the game has been revealed since it was first shown off almost a year ago during the PS5 console reveal showcase.

During a recent Final Fantasy XIV stream--via Aitai Kimochi and Siliconera--Final Fantasy XVI’s producer Naoki Yoshida added that development deadlines meant that the game wasn't ready for the virtual show floor.

"We really want to show something for Tokyo Game Show 2021, but we probably can't make that deadline… we definitely want to show it, but isn't it better if when we do, you're able to play it right after? I personally don't like it when small bits of info is release to string people along. I talked about this with the team and director Takai-san. We want to reveal something where people will say, ‘I want to play it now! Release it now!' And we can reply, 'sure, here you go!"

Microsoft will also host a showcase at Tokyo Game Show, with a 50-minute event on September 30 that's titled the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021. You'll have to be up early for that one, as it's scheduled to be streamed from 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET.

Like most conventions, Tokyo Game Show is sticking to an all-digital format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but other confirmed guests for that expo include Konami, Capcom, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and 505 Games so far.