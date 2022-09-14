Square Enix Plans To Move Away From Fully Owning Studios Because Of Rising Development Costs

New games cost more money to make, and Square Enix wants to lower the risks of its investments.

By on

3 Comments

Square Enix revealed that it will pursue other approaches other than outright owning studios, according to Square Enix's Q1 FY2023/3 financial results briefing session for investors.

President Yosuke Matsuda said that though the company's traditional policy has been to own studios, it is looking to diversify into "joint ventures, equity-method affiliates, and minority stakes." The reason is due to the increasing costs of developing games in recent years, games not selling well come with increasing downside risks.

Click To Unmute
  1. TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program
  2. God of War Ragnarök - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer
  3. Breath of The Wild 2 Now Tears Of The Kingdom, Gets Release Date | GameSpot News
  4. Bayonetta 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
  6. Bayonetta 3 – Bewitching action gameplay! (Nintendo Switch)
  7. TGS2022 KOEI TECMO Special Program Livestream | Atelier Ryza 3, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Open Beta Livestream
  9. TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program Livestream
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
  11. CODNext Showcase Livestream | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  12. Persona 5 Royal — Take Over Trailer | Xbox GamePass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Forspoken | 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer

"I want to identify ways of allocating capital to studios that give us greater flexibility," Matsuda said. This is in line with Square Enix's recent pruning of studios. It sold Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal to Embracer earlier in 2022.

In the same briefing session, Square Enix did not provide more details about its blockchain plans and told investors that it will reveal more details in future announcements.

Square Enix released a FMA mobile game--currently only available in Japan with no global release date set yet-- and has other titles in the pipeline. Forspoken and Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion are set to release soon-- Forspoken in January 2023, and Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion on December 13, 2022.

Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 3 comments about this story
Load Comments (3)