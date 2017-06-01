Square Enix Partners With Bulletstorm Dev For "High-End Original Title"

Square Enix may be trying to part ways with Hitman developer IO Interactive, but that doesn't mean it's avoiding new deals with European studios. The publisher today announced a partnership with Poland-based People Can Fly, best known as the developer of Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment.

The two companies will collaborate on a "new high-end original title for console and PC." Specific consoles or even a hint of what kind of game this will be were not shared. People Can Fly's history would suggest an action game or shooter, but that's merely speculation at this point.

People Can Fly's Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Job listings on People Can Fly's website suggest the game could have both a campaign and multiplayer component. Another calls for experience with "chokepoints, routes, lines of sight, [and] engagement distances," which would make sense if the project is indeed an action game. Of course, not all of these jobs are necessarily for the new Square Enix game, so take this all with a grain of salt.

Whatever the game might be, Square Enix says it won't be showing it at E3 later this month.

Most of People Can Fly's games in recent years have been collaborations with Epic Games, including Bulletstorm (recently re-released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One), Fortnite, and Gears of War: Judgment. Epic fully acquired the studio in 2012 and later renamed it Epic Games Poland, but the two split up in 2015 and People Can Fly returned to its previous name.