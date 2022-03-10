Square Enix Launches YouTube Music Channel That Has Over 5,500 Tracks

Square Enix has uploaded a massive selection of tracks from its various games onto a new YouTube Music channel, totaling over 5,500 songs. Across 62 albums, you'll be able to officially listen to music from Chrono Trigger, Nier: Automata, and many Final Fantasy games. Or you can just leave Jecht's certified banger of a heavy metal theme on a loop, which still rocks even though it's more than two decades old.

In addition to this, Square Enix has also started a new YouTube channel called Square Enix Music, which contains playlist links to all of its albums. Still in its infancy, Square Enix plans to populate this video channel with more videos detailing the creation of the music for its games, music videos, and interviews with the composers behind some of these iconic tracks.

Taking a page from the lo-fi music to chill to while you study playbook, the channel has Mellow Minstrel Mix that runs for two hours, and a more energetic Airship Cruise Beats for when you need an audio boost. In the video game department, Square Enix also had a few games to show off in yesterday's State of Play, which you can catch up on in this link.

Square Enix's move to provide fans with an avenue to listen to the music of its classic games has been something that fans have been requesting for years from the publisher, as well as other video game companies with a rich history in music. Nintendo is one such brand that fans have called on to release its video game soundtracks online, but the company has been in the news for aggressively protecting its intellectual property.

Earlier this year, Nintendo issued over 4,000 copyright strikes to one user who hosted and uploaded music from its games, which eventually resulted in the closure of the GilvaSunner channel.

Since then, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company launched a new website with a library of sounds from 2006's Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games for Nintendo DS, which pales in comparison to Total War: Warhammer 3's metal approach to music.