Square Enix Launches Digital Showcase Next Week, Featuring New Life Is Strange

Called Square Enix Presents, the online event will feature new games and updates.

Square Enix is launching a recurring online event called Square Enix Presents, a series that will showcase new games, updates, and news throughout the year. The first 40-minute show will take place on March 18 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Square Enix's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Headlining the event is the world premiere of Life Is Strange's next installment. Released in 2015, the original Life Is Strange took an episodic format and followed a protagonist with a time rewinding ability. Since then, Square Enix has released the prequel Life Is Strange: Before the Storm and the sequel Life Is Strange 2. The next Life Is Strange game that will premiere at Square Enix Presents will have a brand-new protagonist with a new power.

Square Enix will also show trailers, gameplay videos, and announcements on the following games and topics: Outriders, Marvel's Avengers, Balan Wonderworld, Tomb Raider's ongoing 25th anniversary celebration, and the upcoming Just Cause mobile game.

Outriders is a sci-fi RPG-shooter arriving on April 1, and Balan Wonderworld is an action-platformer arriving on March 26. A demo for Outriders is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Balan Wonderworld's demo is out too and is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

No Caption Provided

Square Enix Montréal studio will also announce new mobile games, and Square Enix's sister company Taito will also shine the spotlight on its games. Taito is well-known for popular arcade games like Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble.

