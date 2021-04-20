Square Enix Joins E3 2021's Growing Roster

Square Enix has confirmed in a new interview with Nikkei that it will have a presence at E3 2021. While it wasn't originally listed as one of the participants who'll be presenting games at this year's all-digital show, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda did tease that the publisher is busy finalizing its reveal line-up.

"We'll be announcing the rest of the line-up [later], and we're also planning to make an announcement at E3 in June, so please keep your eyes peeled," Matsuda said via a VGC translation.

It's a big year for Square Enix, which began with Outriders on April 1 and will continue with the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. This isn't Square Enix's first digital show either, as Square Enix Presents was streamed in March and ended with a message confirming that another showcase is scheduled for summer.

The company also has a number of other high-profile games in development, such as several Final Fantasy mobile titles, Final Fantasy XVI, and its new RPG Forspoken. With the original Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm being remastered ahead of a new entry in the series called Life is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix has no shortage of content on the horizon.

As for E3, this year's incarnation of the long-running trade show from the Electronic Software Association has assembled several other big names for its June 12-15 event. Rebranded this year as the Electronic Entertainment Experience, Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media are all confirmed partners.

For more on the show, you can check out our E3 2021 hub that details all the schedules, participants, and what you can expect this year.