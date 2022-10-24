Square Enix Hints At Parasite Eve Project With New Trademark

Could Square Enix be bringing back Parasite Eve?

By on

Comments

Square Enix could be hinting at a new Parasite Eve project, as it has filed a new trademark in Japan.

Spotted by Gematsu, Square Enix trademarked the name "Symbiogenesis," which is the process where two separate organisms merge to form a single new one. This process is the foundation for Parasite Eve's story.

Click To Unmute
  1. SAS Soldier Breaks Down CoD Modern Warfare SAS Missions | Expert Reacts
  2. God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
  3. Persona 5 Royal - Finish ‘Em Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  4. Apex Legends: Eclipse Gameplay Trailer
  5. Why are Dead Space's Jump Scares So Effective?
  6. The Complete Batman Arkham Timeline Explained!
  7. 5 Of The Coolest Things You Can Do In Final Fantasy 15 - The Gist
  8. Top 5 Best Recreations Of Real World Locations In Gaming - The Gist
  9. 5 Female Protagonists Who Will Be Kicking Ass In 2016 - The Gist
  10. Top 5 Most Memorable Worlds In Video Games - The Gist
  11. 5 Things To Look Forward To At E3 2016 - The Gist
  12. 6 Of The Best Total War: Warhammer Units - The Gist

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Top 5 Awesome Games Based On Books - The Gist

It's currently unknown whether a new Parasite Eve game from Square Enix would be a brand-new entry or just a port of older titles. It's also possible that Square Enix won't be doing anything with the Parasite Eve franchise either.

However, Square Enix has been revisiting some of its older franchises recently. The Valkyrie Profile series received the new Valkyrie Elysium back in September and Tactics Ogre is getting a remaster next month as Tactics Ogre Reborn.

Parasite Eve is based on the 1995 Japanese horror novel by Hideaki Sena and was adapted into the Parasite Eve video game in 1998 for the original PlayStation. Parasite Eve II followed shortly after in 1999, and The 3rd Birthday was released for the PlayStation Portable in 2010.

George Yang on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Parasite Eve
The 3rd Birthday
PlayStation
PSP
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)