Square Enix Apologizes In Advance For Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Server Issues

The release of Final Fantasy XIV's Endwalker expansion is right around the corner, and Square Enix is apologizing ahead of its release for what it calls a "high likelihood" of lengthy login queues and other server issues.

Final Fantasy XIV has seen record numbers of active users in recent months, and Square Enix is only expecting those numbers to rise when Endwalker releases on December 7. To prepare for launch day, Square Enix has outlined all that it is doing to ensure a stable launch for its MMORPG, saying it has increased server capacity and improved server hardware and infrastructure. But that might not be enough given the game's recent rise in popularity.

"As such, there is a high likelihood of congestion that will result in Worlds reaching maximum login capacity and lengthy wait times when logging in," Square Enix writes. "We would like to apologise for making this sort of announcement at a time when many of you are looking forward to the expansion, as well as for inconveniences that may be caused by congestion."

Square Enix goes on to outline what players can expect on launch day, as well as some workarounds for a few potential issues. Players are likely to experience a login queue. When that happens, the game will prioritize players who own the full version of the game over trial version players. There is a chance that login queues won't actually appear to be counting down, but Square Enix says that the process is still functioning and that players will be admitted in the order in which they were queued. As such, players should not cancel the queue, as that will move players to the back of the line.

Players may also encounter Error 2002, which Square Enix says is a measure to prevent the servers from crashing due to "extreme traffic overloads." There is no workaround for the error, other than waiting a while before trying once again to login.

For those who don't want to wait in line on crowded servers, there is an option to visit another world in the same data center as a guest. Players can still complete main scenario quests while using the world visit system, and the system will automatically choose less-crowded worlds. Square Enix warns that during peak times there may still be login queues for this feature as well, but it should provide players with another option when it comes to being able to play.

Other steps Square Enix is taking to reduce congestion include automatic logouts for players who are inactive for 30 minutes, multiple instances per server of heavily trafficked new main scenario areas, and more.

Endwalker was originally set to release in November before being delayed two weeks. The expansion increases the Final Fantasy XIV's max level cap and adds two new jobs, new cities, new dungeons, a new playable race, and more. Square Enix recently made changes to the game's terms of service and party finder to crack down on players and bots offering goods and services for real money in-game.