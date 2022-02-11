Square Enix Announces New FMV Game The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Square Enix has announced The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, a new FMV launching on May 12 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, which was announced after the latest Nintendo Direct but wasn't included in the Western broadcast, is a live-action mystery adventure directed by Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain developer Koichiro Ito. Also produced by Junichi Ehara, best known for his work on Nier: Automata, the game combines storytelling and deductive gameplay, featuring interwoven mysteries as the player attempts to unravel a mystery centered around the Shijima family.

The Centennial Case will be made up of three segments and follows the player as Haruka Kagami, who must use their deduction skills to uncover the truth behind these mysterious events and the "Fruit of Youth" that allegedly lies somewhere in the Shijima Mansion. Players will get to explore the past and present in four murder cases set across different eras of Japan.

PC users can pre-purchase the game on Steam from today, and anyone who buys the game before May 19 will receive the base game, The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Behind the Scenes video, and a mini soundtrack, which includes 12 tracks composed by Yuki Hayashi, Daiki Okuno, Ryoshi Takagi, Shuichiro Fukuhiro, and Shogo Yamashiro.

During the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, the publisher announced an assortment of other games as well, including Nintendo Switch Sports, a follow-up to Wii Sports, which is set to launch on April 29. Various other announcements were made too, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and a new paid DLC--The Booster Course Pass--for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.