Square Enix Announces Monster Energy Motocross Game For Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Gravel isn't the only off-road racer Square Enix will release next year. Ahead of the Monster Energy Cup 2017, the publisher today announced the officially licensed motocross game Monster Energy Supercross.

Monster Energy Supercross is developed by the same studio behind Gravel. The game features real-world motocross stadiums, bikes, and athletes from the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Players will be able to play in two classes--250SX and 450SX--and choose from a roster of notable motocross racers, including Chad Reed, Ken Roczen, and current champion Ryan Dugney.

In addition to that, Monster Energy Supercross features a career mode and extensive customization options that allow players to tweak both their racers and bikes. Players can also use the game's track editor to create and share their own custom motocross courses with others online. You can check out the game's announcement trailer and first screenshots above.

Monster Energy Supercross launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 13, 2018. The game will also release for Nintendo Switch "shortly after." Gravel is likewise slated to release next year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch eight minutes of gameplay footage from Gravel here.