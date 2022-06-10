Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Livestream On June 16

One of the most iconic video games of all time has reached its 25th anniversary, and Square Enix has announced plans to celebrate in a big way with a Final Fantasy VII celebration livestream.

The presentation will take place June 16 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET in what the franchise's director Tetsuya Nomura called a "short and sweet" 10-minute video. No specific details on what will be discussed were announced, but Nomura said the video has "packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling."

Join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of @FinalFantasy VII: https://t.co/y074ldZMhg

Co-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. Please be excited. pic.twitter.com/DskOd2CxQj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

Multiple Final Fantasy VII-themed projects are either live or in development, including Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, which has not seen any new information come to light since the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in June 2021. Two FFVII mobile titles could also receive updates: the battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and upcoming episodic adventure game Ever Crisis.

The original Final Fantasy VII released January 31, 1997 in Japan and September 7, 1997 in North America, quickly becoming one of the most popular games on the first PlayStation. GameSpot's official review from the time called it superb, saying "never before have technology, playability, and narrative combined as well as in Final Fantasy VII."