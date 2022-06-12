Spy Game Deceive Inc. Looks Like Assassin's Creed Multiplayer Via 1960s James Bond

Competitive multiplayer game Deceive Inc. is all spies, all the time, where your goal is to intercept other agents and eliminate them on your way to complete a secret mission. The first trailer for the game dropped during the PC Gaming Show 2022, and it looks to borrow some of the great ideas from a similar spy murder fest: the excellent multiplayer of Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.

The trailer gives a sense of what you'll get up to in Deceive Inc. The premise is that you work for a spy agency that takes on dangerous missions, like infiltrating an underwater hotel to steal a powerful weapon. But in order to make sure the mission is a success, Deceive dispatches multiple agents to get the job done--and only one can get paid. So your goal is to not only complete the objectives, but to eliminate the competition. Check out the trailer below.

The trailer shows off the game as a first-person shooter, where you'll have a host of spy gadgets at your disposal, like automated turrets and inflatables that can bounce you into the air. Your main tactic, however, is deception, it seems. You can disguise yourself as various other characters, or even inanimate objects, in order to outsmart and ambush other players and take them out.

Deceive Inc. is slated to hit PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in Early 2023.