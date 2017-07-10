Spotify-Like Video Game Subscription Service Announced, Now In Beta

Jump, a new video game subscription service that works a bit like Spotify, was revealed today alongside a closed beta.

The service, which is focused on highly rated and award-winning indie games at launch, gives subscribers unlimited access to a curated library of games. The games load in Jump's app in around a minute, depending on the size of the game and your internet connection, using technology that avoids the latency and quality issues of typical game streaming.

Jump will launch on Windows, Mac, and Linux with 60 games. More will be added periodically, and developers can submit games for consideration.

The closed beta runs from today, July 10, through July 24. You can sign up on Jump's website. When it launches later this summer, subscriptions will start at $10 per month.