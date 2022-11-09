Sports Story Is Finally Releasing This December

Nintendo's Indie World Showcase featured plenty of news on a variety of indie games, and one of the most notable was Sports Story. At long last, we'll finally be able to play the sports-RPG hybrid this December, just as it gets too cold (at least in the US) to play most outdoor sports.

Sports Story, which is a follow-up to the acclaimed Golf Story, will feature a whole bunch of sports to play alongside decidedly non-sports content like dungeons and battles. In addition to being able to study at a tennis academy, you'll be able to set forth on adventures to find new challenges and unlock additional sports like BMX, volleyball, and even cricket. It might finally be time for Americans to learn what a wicket does.

Golf will still be included, of course, but the eclectic mix of sports in Sports Story should make it even more engaging than the original. With "stealthy infiltrations" and some other unexpected content included alongside the sports, it should be a very good time.

Sports Story has been a long time in the making, with the game originally scheduled to launch in mid-2020. But as the hare knows, a tortoise can still win the race if it's persistent enough!