SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake's Nine Different Dubs All Feature The Original Voice Actors

A new trailer for SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is here to show off all the languages the game is dubbed in.

The trailer features a scene from what looks like the beginning of the game, showing off a brief couple lines of dialogue from SpongeBob and his best pal Patrick across the nine languages players will be able to choose from. These include English, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Hindi, and Indonesian. Fans who grew up with SpongeBob in any of those languages will also probably be happy to hear that all of the original voice actors are back too.

If you're wondering how all the shenanigans kick off in The Cosmic Shake, it looks like either SpongeBob or Patrick picked up some magical bubbles that only King Neptune is meant to use. The bubbles naturally cause the fabric of reality to collapse, as is standard for any SpongeBob story.

Billed as a "spiritual sequel" to Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, The Cosmic Shake is once again a 3D platformer, with a variety of worlds to visit, costumes to don, and a floating, tiny version of Patrick that follows you around like Navi in Ocarina of Time. Some gameplay was shown off back in August that looks surprisingly fun, and gave a good overview of some of the new abilities that SpongeBob will have.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake doesn't currently have a release date more specific than 2023, and will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.