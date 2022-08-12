SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake Looks Surprisingly Fun In New Trailer

Are you ready, kids?!?!

By on

Comments

THQ has revealed more information about its upcoming project SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake during its 2022 games showcase. SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is a "spiritual sequel" to Battle For Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, which was released in 2020.

The Cosmic Shake will be a 3D platformer with themes focused on the worlds, costumes, and banter between SpongeBob and Patrick. Players will travel throughout different periods, such as the Wild West, Prehistoric, and more, while Patrick accompanies you as a small balloon.

Click To Unmute
  1. Sony Reportedly Paying To Keep Games Off Game Pass | GameSpot News
  2. Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
  3. I Heart Metal Gear Solid (ft. YongYea, Super Bunnyhop, and More!)
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison
  5. THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 Livestream
  6. Rainbow Six Siege: Nighthaven Squad Teaser
  7. AEW: Fight Forever | THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
  8. Jagged Alliance 3 | THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
  9. Tempest Rising - Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  10. Wreckreation - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  11. Space for Sale - Official Reveal Gameplay Trailer
  12. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | THQ Showcase Trailer 2022

In SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, SpongeBob messes with the fabric of the universe while playing with a vial of wish-fulfilling Mermaid's Tears. Because of that, Patrick is turned into a balloon. This sends SpongeBob on an adventure across time to fix his mistakes and restore Bikini Bottom.

In Battle For Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, players were able to play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy. But, The Cosmic Shake will only have SpongeBob as a playable character, so THQ gave him more abilities, such as a flying karate kick or being able to roll around on big rocks. In addition, players will also have the opportunity to unlock classic costumes for SpongeBob too.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake currently does not have a release date. But it's expected to launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

For more news on the THQ showcase, check out these stories:

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)