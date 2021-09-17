SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Brings Sweet Victory Back To The Franchise

THQ Nordic's showcase today wrapped up with a bubble-bombshell announcement for a new SpongeBob game. Titled SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, the game will bring players through the cartoon's iconic scenes, including the cast's iconic performance of Sweet Victory at the Super Bowl.

The game starts with SpongeBob and Patrick casting a flurry of wishes using a vial of Mermaid Tears. However, in their rush the duo tears open a portal in space and time (not like that other 2000s cartoon, though), leaving them to travel across different worlds to save Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, in contrast to the previous SpongeBob game from Purple Lamp, is a wholly original title, but it will still hinge on the same mechanics. According to the game's Steam page, The Cosmic Shake will include platforming and seven distinct worlds for players to explore. The game will also be voiced by the cartoon's original actors and feature over 100 of its songs.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is being developed by Purple Lamp Studios, the same developer behind last year's SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated. In GameSpot's review of that title, Funké Joseph criticized its lack of changes from the original's 2003 release and its dull moment-to-moment gameplay, saying, "It's a game so focused on emulating and embellishing the original that it doesn't know the parts of itself that are fun and the parts that aren't."

Currently, The Cosmic Shake doesn't have a release date. The game is set to launch on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.