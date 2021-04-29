Returnal Review Sweet Tooth Trailer Warzone Patch Notes New Pokemon Snap Review Animal Crossing Update Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin

Spongebob Squarepants Mobile Game Krusty Cook-Off Makes Surprise Jump to Nintendo Switch

The popular 2020 mobile release's developer Tilting Point has cooked up a surprise launch on the Switch.

The Nintendo Switch has received a surprise dose of nautical nonsense, as a hit mobile game featuring Spongebob Squarepants has launched on the console out of the (deep) blue (sea).

Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off tasks Spongebob with cooking and serving Krabby Patties in a story spanning 400 levels. The game features multiple customization options and equippable powers for Spongebob to use while cooking for Bikini Bottom's residents. The Switch version--according to the official announcement--has been redesigned for the console while adding four new cooking powers, new customization options, and new downloadable content.

"It has been great working alongside Nickelodeon, and now we are thrilled to showcase the game’s potential and vibrant gameplay on the Nintendo Switch system," Samir Agili, co-CEO of the game's developer Tilting Point, said in the official press release. "SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is the first game Tilting Point has published on Nintendo Switch; it is a testament to our vision and commitment to expand to new mediums, studios and global audiences in order to help all our games grow."

Krusty Cook-Off has been downloaded more than 35 million times on mobile devices since its February 2020 launch, and it also won the 2020 Google Play Users' Choice Game of the Year. While the Switch is Krusty Cook-Off's first console launch, the game did release on PC in December 2020.

