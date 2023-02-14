SpongeBob And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Getting Official Roblox Experiences

Nickelodeon and Paramount are bringing SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Roblox in two new standalone experiences, which will be developed by Gamefam.

"We are creating immersive new experiences on Roblox to let the millions of SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans inside these worlds play and explore alongside the iconic characters they know and love," said Paramount Senior Vice President Doug Rosen.

Both franchises already have a presence on Roblox--SpongeBob is included as part of Nickelodeon's Nickverse game, while TMNT has a game called Turtle Trouble that launched in 2007. The new games should be a big update on the older instalments, with developer Gamefam having lots of experience creating branded content for Roblox.

The studio has previously developed Roblox games for well-known brands, with one of its most popular games being a collaboration with Sonic The Hedgehog. Gamefam has also developed a number of metaverse concert experiences with artists including Saweetie and The Chainsmokers.

So far Gamefam hasn't released much info on what the games will actually involve, but both are scheduled to go live on Roblox later in 2023.

Roblox has become a popular platform for brands looking to advertise to a younger generation, with brands like Chipotle, Nerf, and more releasing experiences and games within Roblox.