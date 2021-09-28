Splitgate Patch Notes: Mantling And Nvidia Reflex Arrive Alongside Bug Fixes And More

The popular free shooter Splitgate has been updated, with this newest patch focusing primarily on quality-of-life improvements that came from fan feedback.

At a glance, some of the biggest changes include combining Rumble and Casual modes into "Quick Play," reducing the likelihood of playing with bots in Quick Play, a fix for a voicechat bug, and the ability to toggle the mantling ability. There are also a series of bug fixes. Additionally, support for Nvidia Reflex has arrived to help reduce latency.

You can see the full patch notes below, as written by 1047 Games.

In other news, 1047 Games recently raised $100 million to fund the ongoing development of Splitgate and to grow the team. The studio will use the money to help Splitgate have a "historic" launch when it comes out of beta.

1047 Games has also engaged in some playful social media banter, telling fans that Splitgate will have a Forge mode before Halo Infinite does following 343's decision to delay that feature. Splitgate might also add a battle royale mode in the future, but nothing is certain yet.

Splitgate September 28 Patch Notes

‍Maps

Karman Station Optimizations - Performance Improvements + Crash Fixes

Karman Station returns to normal map rotation

Online

Added ability to queue multiple ranked playlists

Combining rumble modes and casual modes into a “Quick Play” playlist

Adding limited time featured playlists that are available on the weekends (includes rumble modes + new mode variants)

Lower chance of running into bots queuing Quick Play

Game Modes

Contamination Improvements

Scoring Tweaks - Zombies get 2 points per kill

Last Man Standing Indicator

Players can no longer start as zombies in consecutive rounds

Zombie Indicator Improvements

New Zombie Notification

Adding New Announcement Voice Lines

Gameplay

Mantling - Adding support for mantling (ledge grabbing). Designed as jetpack boost so that there is not first person animation that interferes with aim/gunplay. Option to turn off in Settings > Gameplay

UI / Quality of Life

Voice Chat Stability Improvements

Console users can now redeem DLC codes

KOTH/DOM Hill Visibility improvements

Adding ability to customize enemy armor color, enemy outline color, friendly outline color and friendly color through walls

Projectile hit detection improvements through portals

Miscellaneous