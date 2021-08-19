Splitgate Gets Ranked 2v2 Mode

Splitgate now has a second competitive mode: Ranked 2v2. So if you only want to play ranked with your friends but can't pull together a full team for Ranked 4v4 or Ranked 3v3 Takedown, you now have the option of playing competitively with a single partner.

The update that added Ranked 2v2 also improved server capacity and implemented, according to developer 1047 Games, "minor bug fixes."

Servers are back online and update is now live!

This is a small update that contains:

- Ranked 2v2s (Yay!)

- Server Capacity Improvements

- Minor bug fixes — Splitgate - Beta Fish 🐠 (@Splitgate) August 19, 2021

This is wonderful news, given that the Splitgate beta just hit 10 million downloads. If you're one of those 10 million, it's now a bit easier to squeeze into the servers and get into a match. And if you haven't yet downloaded the game, you should change that--you need to play Splitgate.

There's no word on when Splitgate's beta will end as it has been extended indefinitely. In a press release, 1047 Games said that it realizes that it cannot throw more server capacity at the game; instead, more complex fixes are needed to improve scalability issues.

1047 Games teased that it has more news concerning Splitgate that will be revealed at Gamescom on August 25. The developer is also currently working on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 upgrades for Splitgate.

Splitgate is available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.