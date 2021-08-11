Destiny 2 New Mission Madden 22 Trial Nintendo Indie World Reveals Series X Restock Tracker Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 10 GTA Online Mod Shut Down

Splitgate Could Come To Switch And Mobile, Cross-Play Also A Possibility

Developer 1047 Games said the "vision" for Splitgate is for it to be available everywhere with functionality for people to play together with their friends regardless of platform preference.

Splitgate may make its way to other platforms sometime in the future, developer 1047 Games said, including mobile, Nintendo Switch, and Mac. The team also added that cross-play on all platforms is a possibility.

During a developer Q&A earlier this week, the team was asked whether the popular free-to-play portal shooter would make the jump to other platforms. 1047 Games said platform accessibility is part of the "vision" for the game.

"We haven't started on it, but it's absolutely part of the vision," CEO Ian "CardinalSoilder" Proulx said. "Part of the vision is we want to be available on everything. We want to be available on mobile, Switch--I mean, everything."

Proulx was then questioned if a Mac release was in the cards for Splitgate. He said that it was a possibility as Apple's macOS software is based on FreeBSD, an open source derivative of Unix (which is kind of like Linux). Currently Splitgate is available on PC via Windows, Steam, and Linux.

"It's not on the top of our priorities, but it's important to us that people play with their friends--and that means cross-play on everything.," Proulx said.

Cross-play on mobile is a "maybe" because, according to Proulx, it would take a lot of work. Still, he said it would "super cool" to add the feature.

Splitgate is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Though it's playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, a dedicated current-gen version with "obvious" upgrades is in the works.

