Splatoon's SplatNet Service For Wii U Shuts Down Next Month

Yesterday, Nintendo revealed that it will discontinue Miiverse for Wii U and 3DS this fall. Now, the company has announced another service that will soon be inoperable for its previous home console.

On Splatoon's official Tumblr, Nintendo announced that the SplatNet service for the first Splatoon will shut down permanently on September 30. This does not affect the game itself; players will still be able to jump into online matches. However, following that date, they'll no longer be able to access the game's companion SplatNet site.

SplatNet allowed Splatoon players to track their stats and weapon usage, as well as see what maps were coming up in the game's stage rotation. A similar service called SplatNet 2 is currently available for Switch's Splatoon 2, and unlike the previous version, it is accessed via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. Along with tracking the same stats and information, SplatNet 2 lets players voice chat with friends (though your phone will need to be unlocked while running the app), set up private matches, and order special gear that they can pick up in the game.

With Switch off to a successful start for Nintendo, it's unsurprising to see the company slowly discontinue Wii U services. Miiverse will end worldwide on November 7, but users can download copies of their Miiverse posts by following the steps listed here.