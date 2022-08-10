Splatoon 3 Preorder Guide: Get A Squid Plush For Free With Your Order

One of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch games is undoubtedly Splatoon 3, and we're only a month away from returning to Inkopolis. Splatoon 3 is set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on September 9. If you're looking forward to the upcoming multiplayer-focused paint-splatting shooter, you can preorder Splatoon 3 at major retailers now. You can even get some unique physical goodies by ordering early.

Splatoon 3 preorder bonuses

Get a free Splatoon 3 plush with your preorder at Walmart

Like many other Nintendo Switch exclusives, some retailers have exclusive preorder bonuses. Walmart arguably has the best bonus, as you can get a free squid plush with your order. You can choose between Bright Blue, Neon Green, Neon Pink, and Neon Purple. Walmart tends to sell out of these special bundles ahead of launch, so you may want to preorder ASAP. Meanwhile, Best Buy is giving away a free keychain ($10 value) with Splatoon 3 preorders, and GameStop is offering a sticker sheet.

Nintendo showed off Splatoon 3 again during an August Nintendo Direct. The first Splatoon 3 Splatfest will actually take place before the game launches. The Splatfest World Premiere will give players a chance to try the new three-team mode all day on August 27.

In addition to the competitive multiplayer suite, Splatoon 3 will have a solo campaign as well as the cooperative Salmon Run mode, which returns from Splatoon 2.