Splatoon 3 Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More

One of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch games is undoubtedly Splatoon 3, and now we finally know when we can return to Inkopolis. Splatoon 3 is set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on September 9. Preorders have been live for more than a year at this point, but if you were waiting for an actual release date before ordering, we've got you covered with our Splatoon 3 preorder guide.

Splatoon 3 preorder bonuses

No preorder bonuses have been revealed for Splatoon 3 thus far. That said, retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target often have exclusive bonuses for Nintendo Switch games. We wouldn't be surprised at all if some physical goodies featuring the paint-splatting Inklings are revealed in the coming weeks. The only downside to Nintendo Switch exclusives when it comes to preorder bonuses is that every retailer tends to offer something different--so you have to pick which bonus you like the most.

Official in-game bonuses for Nintendo Switch games are rare outside of Pokemon games. But it would be cool to see exclusive outfits offered as preorder bonuses with all preorders. We'll just have to wait and see, but if Nintendo plans on offering in-game bonuses, they will likely be announced soon.

Alongside the release date announcement, Nintendo showed off a gameplay video of Turf War mode. Splatoon 3 will have a suite of competitive multiplayer modes as well as the cooperative Salmon Run mode and a single-player campaign.