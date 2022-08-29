Splatoon 3 Preorder Deal Drops Price To $49 (Exclusive)

The wait is almost over--Splatoon 3 is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 9. If you know you’ll be picking up a copy on day one, consider checking out this new preorder deal from SuperShop that lets you snag the game for just $49 when using promo code GSNSPTN.

This deal applies to the physical version of Splatoon 3. Free shipping is included with your purchase (not release-day delivery, though), along with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The promo code will remain active until September 15, so you can wait for reviews to pour in before making a decision. But considering the game hasn’t even launched yet, saving $11 is a solid deal. In fact, this is the only preorder deal for Splatoon 3 we've seen so far.

Splatoon 3 continues the ink-blasting chaos of the first two installments. You’ll venture across the Splatlands and fight against a variety of new enemies in the solo campaign, or you can dive into chaotic multiplayer matches that see you inking up the opposition. The cooperative Salmon Run mode is also returning, so this will be the most expansive and well-rounded entry in the series yet at launch.

To get the most out of Splatoon 3, you’ll want a Switch Online membership. This will give you access to its various multiplayer modes. Your best bet is to snag a full year membership for $20, which offers the most bang for your buck.

Also, don't forget that Nintendo has released a special-edition Switch OLED with a Splatoon 3 theme. It's still available to purchase at multiple major retailers. Nintendo is also releasing a special-edition Pro controller and carrying case on September 9, but those accessories aren't available to order just yet.