Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Console Listed At Major Retailers

The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is currently listed at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. Special-edition Switch consoles are rarely available for preorder in the US ahead of launch, so it's extremely likely the console won't be actually live on sites to purchase until August 26. That said, we expect it to sell out pretty quickly. After all, the Switch OLED itself tends to go in and out of stock at retailers, so we imagine quantities will be quite limited, at least at first.

The console has an eye-catching design. Its purple and green Joy-Con controllers have a graffiti look that showcases characters and art from the game. The dock is white, but looks markedly different from the conventional white Switch OLED dock. It has a washed-out appearance with matching graffiti and a large yellow splotch of paint in the lower left-hand corner.