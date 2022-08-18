Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Console Listed At Major Retailers
The stylish special-edition console isn't available to order just yet, but retailers are gearing up for the console's August 26 release.
Splatoon 3 is one of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives, and fans won't have to wait much longer to get back to the paint-splatting action. Splatoon 3 launches in a few short weeks on September 9, but big fans should have another date circled on their calendars: August 26. The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is the first special-edition Switch OLED ever, and it looks really cool. While preorders aren't available, multiple major retailers have listings for the console that you should bookmark.
Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition
$360
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is currently listed at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. Special-edition Switch consoles are rarely available for preorder in the US ahead of launch, so it's extremely likely the console won't be actually live on sites to purchase until August 26. That said, we expect it to sell out pretty quickly. After all, the Switch OLED itself tends to go in and out of stock at retailers, so we imagine quantities will be quite limited, at least at first.
The console has an eye-catching design. Its purple and green Joy-Con controllers have a graffiti look that showcases characters and art from the game. The dock is white, but looks markedly different from the conventional white Switch OLED dock. It has a washed-out appearance with matching graffiti and a large yellow splotch of paint in the lower left-hand corner.
Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition
$75
Nintendo is going all out for the release of Splatoon 3. Alongside the game's launch on September 9, you'll be able to pick up a Splatoon 3-themed Pro Controller and a carrying case that matches the dock.
The controller is currently listed at Best Buy for $75. Expect it to be available to purchase on September 9.
Switch Carrying Case Splatoon 3 Edition
$25
The $25 carrying case is also listed at Best Buy. It comes with a screen protector to help you protect your fancy new Splatoon 3 Switch OLED.
If you still need to preorder a copy of the game, make sure to take a peek at our Splatoon 3 preorder guide. Multiple retailers have unique preorder bonuses. Sadly, the free plush (arguably the best bonus) that Walmart was offering is currently out of stock, and it's unclear if more will be available at launch. But you can still get a free keychain at Best Buy or a sticker sheet at GameStop. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering free release-day delivery for Prime members.
