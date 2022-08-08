Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Will Deliver "Roughly 30 Minutes" Of New Info August 10

The squid kids will be at it again in the latest Nintendo Direct.

By on

1 Comments

The next Splatoon is scheduled to launch in a month's time, and Nintendo is gearing up for the ink-soaked shooter with a new Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct on August 10 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

The Splatoon 3 Direct livestream will reveal "roughly 30 minutes of updates" about the latest game in the team-based shooter franchise, which hasn't seen a new trailer since the release date was revealed back in April. No specific information on what will be discussed was mentioned in the announcement of the livestream.

We already know a lot about Splatoon 3, including the return of two classic Splatoon game modes, the 4v4 Turf War and the co-op Salmon Run. The game will also feature new stages set in the "Splatlands"--the wild areas that surround Inkopolis--as well as a story mode called "Return of the Mammalians."

Splatoon 3 is slated to launch September 9 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A special Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED will release one month earlier on August 27, alongside a Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller featuring a blue and yellow color scheme.

The 30 Best Nintendo Switch Games
See More

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Splatoon 3
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)