Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Will Deliver "Roughly 30 Minutes" Of New Info August 10

The next Splatoon is scheduled to launch in a month's time, and Nintendo is gearing up for the ink-soaked shooter with a new Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct on August 10 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

The Splatoon 3 Direct livestream will reveal "roughly 30 minutes of updates" about the latest game in the team-based shooter franchise, which hasn't seen a new trailer since the release date was revealed back in April. No specific information on what will be discussed was mentioned in the announcement of the livestream.

Tune in on August 10 at 6 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #Splatoon3 Direct presentation. Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! pic.twitter.com/iFfaU3V6vM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2022

We already know a lot about Splatoon 3, including the return of two classic Splatoon game modes, the 4v4 Turf War and the co-op Salmon Run. The game will also feature new stages set in the "Splatlands"--the wild areas that surround Inkopolis--as well as a story mode called "Return of the Mammalians."

Splatoon 3 is slated to launch September 9 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A special Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED will release one month earlier on August 27, alongside a Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller featuring a blue and yellow color scheme.