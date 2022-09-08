Splatoon 3 Launch Patch Adds A Photo Mode And Unlocks Online Multiplayer

Details of Splatoon 3's launch patch have been revealed. The patch allows players to change a certain character's appearance, to unlock a new mode in the single player campaign, and to access online features.

Via Perfectly Nintendo, the patch makes some changes to Hero Mode, the game's single-player campaign. Fair warning, this paragraph includes very light story spoilers (i.e. location names). So go ahead and skip it if you want to remain completely unspoiled. The update allows you to change series mainstay Cap'n Cuttlefish's appearance from the sketchbook at the Crater tent. If you've advanced beyond the Crater, you can return to it by examining the stuffed Zapfish at the camp and selecting "Remember the Crater." You'll have to play the game to find out what the Crater exactly is. The update also adds a photo mode to Hero Mode, though it is only available in certain areas.

If you want to fight against or with other Inklings online, you'll have to download this patch to do it. After you've updated, local multiplayer will NOT be compatible with the 1.0 version, so be sure all your friends are on the same version if you get together with multiple Nintendo Switches in the same space.

Splatoon 3 launches tomorrow: September 9, 2022. If you want to know more about the game, you can check out GameSpot's review-in-progress, which will update soon after launch. You can also check out our Everything To Know video guide about Splatoon 3 for details on what to expect.