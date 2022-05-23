Splatoon 3: Everything We Know

Nintendo still has a few heavy hitters releasing for Switch in 2022, and one particularly big game on the horizon is Splatoon 3. The sequel to a game also available on Switch--a relative rarity for Nintendo--Splatoon 3 is arriving at the very end of summer, and it looks to build on the bizarre squid kid apocalypse established in the previous two games, all while keeping it family-friendly and colorful. Here's everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far, including the release date, multiplayer details, and what to expect from the single-player campaign mode.

Release date

Splatoon 3 is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. Technically this still makes it a summer release for North American audiences, as autumn officially begins a few weeks later. Its release date came as another game originally scheduled for September, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, was pushed forward to July.

Gameplay details

Splatoon 3 was officially announced during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct. Nintendo closed out that presentation by showcasing the game's reveal trailer, which gave us a look at some major changes for the series. The most obvious is the setting: Splatoon 3 takes place in an arid desert wasteland known as the Splatlands. At the heart of the desert is a new hub city called Splatsville, where players will gather between matches.

The trailer confirmed the series' signature 4v4 Turf War mode will return in Splatoon 3, but this time, there will be new stages set in the wilds around Splatsville. Nintendo also teased there will be new moves and weapons, as well, such as a new bow and a crab-shaped autobomb. It also appears that players will now launch themselves onto the map from the air rather than spawning in at designated locations. This could have big ramifications for the late stages of matches if it lets players land in contested areas to quickly spray down their ink before the timer runs out.

Nintendo later confirmed the return of Salmon Run, as well, this time with a video showing its "Next Wave." This version features a new giant Salmonid, but it will once again feature cooperative play as you work with teammates to take out the enemies in wave-based rounds.

The story mode appears to be mystery-themed this time around. "Return of the Mammalians" sees your Inkling team up with Agent 3, where you'll learn about the "Fuzzy Ooze," and, hopefully, finally get some answers about just what the heck happened to turn squids into kids--and where all the humans went.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer is the foundation of the Splatoon series, and it's once again the central focus in Splatoon 3. As we saw in the game's reveal trailer, the series' 4v4 Turf War mode is returning, this time with entirely new stages, moves, and weapons, including a brand-new bow that can fire ink arrows. It also appears some old specials are returning in Splatoon 3 after being cut from the series’ second installment. One character can be seen firing a modified Inkzooka, a special move from Splatoon 1, in the reveal trailer.

The bow, a new weapon being introduced in Splatoon 3

Although Turf War has been confirmed, we still don't know which--if any--other multiplayer modes will appear in Splatoon 3. While ranked modes like Splat Zones, Tower Control, Rainmaker, and Clam Blitz are likely to make a comeback, we're still waiting on confirmation. Nintendo also hasn't mentioned if the cooperative Salmon Run mode will appear.

Do I need Nintendo Switch Online to play Splatoon 3?

Like Splatoon 2, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to play Splatoon 3 online. Individual memberships cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, and $20 for one year, while an annual family plan runs for $35 and covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts across multiple systems. Nintendo has also recently added a Switch Online "Expansion Pass" tier, which includes some bonuses like the Genesis and N64 classic catalogs, along with an included expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo has not outlined whether it will be regularly adding game DLC as a Switch Online Expansion Pass perk, but if so, we may see some bonuses included for Splatoon 3. It has already added Splatoon 2's story DLC as a bonus.

Preorder details

Splatoon 3 is up for preorder at Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and the Nintendo eshop. Thus far, there haven't been any preorder bonuses announced, though this could certainly change closer to its release date.

Updated May 23, 2022 with additional details on cooperative mode and release date.