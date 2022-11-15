Splatoon 3 Chill Season Launches X Battles, Big Run, New Weapons, And New Maps In December

Chill Season 2022 arrives in Splatoon 3 on December 1 with new modes, new maps, and a new catalog. This is the first major update for the game and will be available at no additional cost.

In mode updates, Big Run brings a theme park twist to the co-op Salmon Run mode. The Salmonids are invading Wahoo World map and players will Big Run will also bring as-yet-unannounced changes to Splatsville. X Battles will also arrive this update. To participate in X Battles, you will need to hit a high ranking in Anarchy Battles. Similar to that mode, you will risk X power in order to climb the ranks in the leaderboard.

Two maps will enter the fray when Chill Season starts. Brinewater Springs, a hot spring resort themed map, is brand new. The apartment complex-based map Flounder Heights returns from the original Wii U game. Alongside these additions, new and returning weapons are arriving in Splatoon 3. A new Roller, Charger, and Shooter are coming to the game, along with 10 weapons from previous Splatoon titles. Some of the returning weapons have been newly retooled.

A new season also means a new Splatoon catalog (think battle pass). Just like the first catalog, this edition will include new gear, titles, victory emotes, stickers, among other things. The update will also bring new items to the in-game stores. None of these features or additions require spending extra money. However, in order to access online features, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.