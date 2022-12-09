Splatoon 3's First Big Run Event Begins On December 9

It'll last throughout the weekend.

By on

Comments

Splatoon 3 entered Chill Season, the first major update, on December 1. And with it comes a modified Salmon Run called Big Run, scheduled to start on December 9 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. The limited event will run over the weekend and end on Sunday, December 11 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Big Run will feature waves of Salmonids invading the amusement park Wahoo World stage, and players will need to team up against the invaders. This is the very first Big Run, and it will be a recurring event.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  2. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  3. FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
  4. Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  5. Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
  6. Forspoken PS5 Demo Gameplay
  7. The Lords Of The Fallen | The Game Awards 2022
  8. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Yuki
  9. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Hakis
  10. Apex Legends Squad Goals with Alliance esports Part 2
  11. Apex Legends Squad Goals with Alliance esports Part 1
  12. Crime Boss: Rockay City - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Splatoon 3 - Everything To Know

All players who fight in Wahoo World will get a locker decoration, as well as increased Catalog Points and Bonus Rewards. Final rewards will be based on the player's rankings, so those who score more will earn more. Players' points will be tallied after Big Run ends.

Chill Season also saw the arrival of two new maps, Brinewater Springs--a hot spring location--and Flounder Heights, an apartment complex. New weapons are also joining players' arsenal, including 10 weapons from past Splatoon games.

At The Game Awards, Splatoon 3 won best multiplayer game. Elden Ring ended up taking the Game of the Year award home, and plenty of world premieres also debuted during the show. Notably, Supergiant officially announced Hades 2 and From Software confirmed the existence of Armored Core 6, following rumors that circulated earlier this year.

The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Splatoon 3
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)