Splatoon 3's First Big Run Event Begins On December 9

Splatoon 3 entered Chill Season, the first major update, on December 1. And with it comes a modified Salmon Run called Big Run, scheduled to start on December 9 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. The limited event will run over the weekend and end on Sunday, December 11 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Big Run will feature waves of Salmonids invading the amusement park Wahoo World stage, and players will need to team up against the invaders. This is the very first Big Run, and it will be a recurring event.

All players who fight in Wahoo World will get a locker decoration, as well as increased Catalog Points and Bonus Rewards. Final rewards will be based on the player's rankings, so those who score more will earn more. Players' points will be tallied after Big Run ends.

SRL evolutionary biologist again. I warned you! Well, I tried, until I was cut off by Grizzco propaganda. Anyway, the Big Run starts at 4 PM today! From then until 4 PM on 12/11, grab a random weapon and try to stop the Salmonids from destroying Wahoo World. Do it for science! pic.twitter.com/QtAapuCvbj — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 9, 2022

Chill Season also saw the arrival of two new maps, Brinewater Springs--a hot spring location--and Flounder Heights, an apartment complex. New weapons are also joining players' arsenal, including 10 weapons from past Splatoon games.

