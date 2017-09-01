Splatoon 2's Superpower Splatfest Begins Tonight

Splatoon 2's next Splatfest competition is set to begin soon. The event kicks off in the US tonight at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET and in the UK tomorrow, September 2, at 3 PM BST.

As before, the Splatfest runs for a full 24 hours. This time, the theme revolves around superpowers. Players must pick which ability they'd rather have: flight or invisibility.

To participate in the Splatfest, choose a side from the voting booth in Inkopolis Square and you'll be matched up with other players from your team, with each win going toward your team's overall score. All participants will be rewarded with Super Sea Snails depending on your rank by the end of the Splatfest, which can be used to add additional slots to your gear.

Stages take on a slightly different look during Splatfests. While Turf Wars are typically held during the day, each map is set at night for Splatfests. The game's newest stage, Manta Maria, will be one of the maps featured during this weekend's competition, as will the Splatfest-exclusive stage Shifty Station, which will have a different layout this time.

Also arriving tonight is Splatoon 2's next free DLC weapon, the Forge Splattershot Pro. This high-powered shooter is complemented by the Suction Bomb sub-weapon and a brand-new special, the Bubble Blower. Once activated, players can create up to three large bubble that can explode if shot with your team's ink.

The results for the competition will be revealed on September 3. So far, this is the second Splatfest in Splatoon 2 since the game launched earlier this summer. Last month's event saw Team Mayo narrowly defeat Team Ketchup in a battle of condiment preference. Prior to the game's release, Nintendo held a Splatfest World Premiere demo event that asked players to choose between ice cream or cake.