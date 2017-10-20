Splatoon 2's Next Weapon, The Range Blaster, Drops This Weekend

Splatoon 2's next free update is almost here and will roll out its latest weapon, the Range Blaster. This blaster-type weapon will give you more range, but at the cost of a lower rate of fire.

The Range Blaster is a throwback to the original Splatoon, though it won't play exactly the same. This time around, it has the Suction Bomb as its sub-weapon and Ink Storm as its special attack. You can take a quick peek at it below.

The new weapon should be rolling out globally soon. Expect to see the update drop tomorrow afternoon in Japan and Australia, in the morning in Europe, and later tonight in North America.

