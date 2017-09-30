Splatoon 2's Next Splatfest Will Finally Settle An Age-Old Dispute

Nintendo of Europe has announced the date and theme for the next Splatfest event in Splatoon 2. The competition takes place the first full weekend of October and asks the most important question yet: how do you hang your roll of toilet paper?

The Splatfest kicks off on October 7 at 4 PM CEST/3 PM BST and runs for a full 24 hours. As before, to take part in the event head to the polling booth in Inkopolis Square once it appears in-game and vote for which side you support.

Nintendo still hasn't announced the theme for North America's next Splatfest, but the previous events have thus far been the same across the two regions. The most recent competition took place the first weekend of September and asked players which superpower they would rather have: flight or invisibility. Japan, however, typically receives its own special Splatfest theme; its most recent competition pit McDonald's fries against chicken nuggets.

The next free DLC weapon in Splatoon 2 is now available. Unlike the recent string of returning guns, this week adds another new umbrella-class weapon to the game: the Tenta Brella. This variant has a slower firing rate than the standard Splat Brella, but it packs a lot more power and opens up much wider, as you can see in the screenshots below.

The Tenta Brella comes outfitted with the Squid Beakon sub weapon, which allows you to Super Jump to wherever the Beakon is placed. Its special is the recently added Bubble Blower ability. You can pick up the Tenta Brella using your in-game currency from the Ammo Knights weapon shop.