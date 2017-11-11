Splatoon 2's Next Splatfest Pits Sci-Fi Versus Fantasy In Favorite Genre Spar

North America's next Splatfest in Splatoon 2 is quickly approaching. This Friday, November 17 at 9 pm PST, get ready to spar for your favorite genre in Turf Wars.

This Splatfest's theme aims to settle the rift between the futuristic possibilities of science fiction and whimsical charms of fantasy. To pick your coat of arms (we mean side), head on over to the poll in Inkopolis Square when it appears this week, and cast your vote.

As with other Splatfests, this one will work the same. The side that has the most votes and higher percentage of solo turf war victories or team turf war victories will be named the victor. Nintendo hasn't named the next Splatfest themes for Japan or Europe, but they should be coming soon.

In case you haven't had a chance to catch up on the previous Splatfest results, or just want to rub Pearl's victories in your Marina-loving friend's faces, the latest North American results, vampires versus werewolves are here. North America has also seen flight versus invisibility and ketchup versus mayo, while Europe's Splatfests have been graced by which way you roll toilet paper, and Japan settled the debate on McDonalds sides.