Splatoon 2's Next North American Splatfest Is Halloween-Themed, Kicks Off This Weekend

Europe's most recent Splatfest may have just wrapped up, but Splatoon 2 players in North America will soon have a chance to take part in their own competition. The region's next Splatfest takes place this weekend, and for the first time since the Nintendo Switch shooter launched, it will have a different theme from Europe.

The Splatfest begins on Friday, October 13, at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. Like previous events, it will run for a full 24 hours. Fittingly, the theme for the October Splatfest is inspired by Halloween; players must settle the debate over which classic monster is superior, vampires or werewolves.

The Splatfest that recently concluded in Europe wasn't Halloween-themed, but it did ask an important question: do you hang your toilet roll over or under? Fortunately, sanity seems to have prevailed; Team Front Roll took home the contest, winning in a landslide in the popularity category and edging out Team Back Roll in solo victories to clinch the competition. Those who participated in the event will receive Super Sea Snails the next time they turn the game on.

As usual, one of the maps that will be featured during the Splatfest this weekend is Shifty Station, which will have a brand-new layout for this competition. Meanwhile, another new map, Snapper Canal, recently made its debut in Splatoon 2. Alongside the map, Nintendo released the latest free DLC weapon, the Bamboozler 14 Mk, which you can now purchase with in-game currency from the Ammo Knights shop.