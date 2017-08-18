Splatoon 2's Next Free DLC Weapon Arrives Tonight

Nintendo is continuing its weekly rollout of free DLC weapons for Splatoon 2. This time, players can get their hands on another returning weapon from the first Splatoon.

Beginning tonight, the Classic Squiffer will be available to purchase with in-game currency from Ammo Knights. Unlike most other chargers (Splatoon's equivalent of sniper rifles), the Classic Squiffer has a relatively short range, but it compensates with its quick fire rate and high attack power when fully charged.

As in the first Splatoon, the Classic Squiffer is complemented with the Point Sensor sub-weapon; when thrown at an opponent, it allows players to track their movement for a brief time. The weapon's special this time around is Ink Armor.

Splatoon 2's next Splatfest is scheduled to begin in two weeks. The competition takes place the first weekend of September, and this time it asks players which superpower they would rather have: flight or invisibility. Nintendo will share timing details for the Splatfest soon.

Nintendo also recently announced that a Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch bundle will finally be released in the US. The bundle includes a digital copy of the game, a Splatoon-themed Switch carrying case, and neon pink and green Joy-Cons, making this the first opportunity for fans in the US to pick up those colored controllers. The bundle goes on sale September 8 and retails for $380, but it will only be available at Walmart stores.