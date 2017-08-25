Splatoon 2's Next Free DLC Weapon And Map Arrive Tonight

The next free DLC weapon for Splatoon 2 is coming soon. This week, players can clean up on the battlefield with the Sloshing Machine, another returning weapon from the first Splatoon.

The Sloshing Machine will be available in the game's weapon shop, Ammo Knights, tonight at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. This washing machine-shaped weapon has a slower attack rate than other Sloshers but compensates with its power.

The Sloshing Machine is complemented with the Autobomb sub-weapon, which seeks out and explodes around nearby opponents. Its special in Splatoon 2 is the Sting Ray, a powerful laser-like attack that can pass through walls.

In addition to the Sloshing Machine, Nintendo is releasing Splatoon 2's first free DLC map tonight. At 7 PM PT/10 PM ET, Manta Maria will be added to the game's stage rotation. This map is a large sailboat moored at a harbor. The focal point of the stage is its three masts and their surrounding netting.

Nintendo released another free piece of downloadable content for the game earlier this week. On Tuesday, a new stage called Lost Outpost was added to Salmon Run mode. This map was once a coastal settlement but has been abandoned due to rising sea levels. It features many walls that players can use to hide from enemy Salmonids, though the walls can also obstruct your line of sight.

Splatoon 2's next Splatfest event takes place next weekend, from September 1-2. This time, players are asked to choose which superpower they would rather have: flight or invisibility. Debuting alongside the Splatfest is a brand-new special attack, the Bubble Blower. It allows players to create up to three large bubbles that will explode when shot with your team's ink. It will be coupled with next week's free DLC weapon, the Forge Splattershot Pro.