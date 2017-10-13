Splatoon 2's Halloween Splatfest Begins Tonight On Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2's next Splatfest competition is scheduled to begin very soon. This month's event kicks off in North America tonight, October 13, at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET and concludes at the same time tomorrow, October 14.

For the first time since Splatoon 2 launched this past summer, North America's Splatfest features a different theme than Europe's. While European players battled over the proper way to hang a toilet roll, players in North America will be settling a more fitting dispute in time for Halloween: which monster is better, vampires or werewolves?

Ahead of the Splatfest, Nintendo is adding a pair of new weapons to Splatoon 2. This week's free DLC guns are the Custom E-liter 4K and the modified Custom E-liter 4k Scope. These two chargers will be available tonight at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET and can be purchased using in-game currency from the Ammo Knights weapon shop.

Both the Custom E-liter 4K and Custom E-liter 4K Scope come outfitted with the Squid Beakon sub-weapon and Bubble Blower special. The difference between the two guns is their range; the Scope variant can fire further, but it isn't able to store a charge shot like the standard model.

Nintendo rolled out a new update for Splatoon 2 earlier this week, which made a number of gameplay tweaks to Salmon Run mode and certain weapons, among other fixes. The game also recently got a brand-new map called Snapper Canal.