Splatoon 2 Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

Weapon Adjustment

Splash-o-matic • Increased firing range by roughly 6%.

• Increased the amount of ink splattered by each shot making it easier to ink the ground.

.52 Gal ・Increased firing range by roughly 6% while not changing the range at which each shot deals more than 50 damage.

N-ZAP '85 ・Changed to match the faster movement speed and swim speed when not shooting of weapons like the Sploosh-o-matic and Splattershot Jr.

• Increased movement speed while shooting by roughly 5%.

• Made it easier to ink the area around your feet.

Splattershot Pro

Forge Splattershot Pro ・Increased shot speed by roughly 67%, while not changing shot range.

• Decreased weapon sway when shooting on the ground by roughly 10%.

• Decreased weapon sway when shooting right after a jump by roughly 40%.

• Increased movement speed while shooting by roughly 10%.

• Increased radius of ink splatter caused by each shot by roughly 2%.

.96 Gal ・Increased damage of each shot from 52 to 62.

• Decreased weapon sway when shooting on the ground by roughly 8%.

• Decreased weapon sway when shooting right after a jump by roughly 40%.

H-3 Nozzlenose ・Increased shot speed by roughly 25%, while not changing shot range.

• Decreased duration of weapon sway after jumping by 5/60 of a second.

• Decreased time required for weapon sway to end once it begins ending by 15/60 of a second.

• Made it easier to ink the area around your feet.

Clash Blaster ・Increased radius of shot explosion by roughly 14%.

• Increased amount of ink coverage delivered by exploding shots.

Carbon Roller ・When inking ground continuously by holding ZR, player will now reach maximum movement speed one second faster.

• Made it easier to ink the ground in front of you when using a horizontal swing.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 40%.

Splat Roller

Krak-On Splat Roller

Hero Roller Replica ・Increased width of ink path when using ZR to ink the ground continuously and moving at maximum speed by roughly 8%.

• Made it easier to ink the ground in front of you when using a horizontal swing.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 40%.

Dynamo Roller ・Increased width of ink path when using ZR to ink the ground continuously and moving at maximum speed by roughly 13%.

• Slightly increased the width of ink coverage when using a horizontal swing from a location higher than the surrounding area.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 60%.

Flingza Roller ・Increased movement speed when the roller is being swung overhead.

・ Made it easier to ink the ground in front of you when using a horizontal swing.

• Increased range of ink flung by a horizontal swing by roughly 17%.

• Increased range at which maximum damage is dealt by a horizontal swing by 25%.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 40%.

Inkbrush ・Enemy ink will no longer have a negative effect when moving through it while holding ZR to ink the ground continuously.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 40%.

Octobrush

Herobrush Replica ・Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 40%

Classic Squiffer ・Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%

Splat Charger

Firefin Splat Charger

Hero Charger Replica ・Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Splatterscope

Firefin Splatterscope ・Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

E-liter 4K ・Increased radius of ink coverage when shots hit a wall by roughly 33%.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

E-liter 4K Scope ・Increased radius of ink coverage when shots hit a wall by roughly 33%.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Bamboozler 14 Mk I ・Increased movement speed while charging by roughly 50%.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Goo Tuber ・Charged shots can now be stored when not at maximum charge.

• Decreased time between releasing a stored charge shot and shooting by 5/60 of a second.

• Increased damage dealt by fully charged shots from 160 to 180.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Mini Splatling ・Increased damage dealt from 28 to 32.

• Increased movement speed while charging by roughly 17%

• Increased movement speed while firing by roughly 14%.

Dapple Dualies

Splat Dualies

Enperry Splat Dualies

Hero Dualie Replicas ・Decreased duration of down time after performing a dodge roll by 8/60 of a second.

Dualie Squelchers ・Increased radius of shot ink coverage by roughly 9%.

• Decreased duration of down time after performing a dodge roll by 8/60 of a second.

• Player now able to move after performing a dodge roll, but before they can perform their next action.

Splat Brella

Hero Brella Replica ・Decreased time required to begin opening the umbrella by 8/60 of a second.

• After beginning to open the umbrella, decreased time required for it to open completely by 10/60 of a second.

• Increased movement speed while the umbrella is open by roughly 38%.

• While keeping the maximum damage of one shot burst at 90, increased the damage delivered by each shot that lands from 15 to 18.

• Decreased damage done to the umbrella by Shooters (excluding Blasters), Splatlings, and Dualies by roughly 30%.

• The umbrella will no longer be destroyed immediately after coming into contact with a Baller.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when shooting ink by roughly 30%.

Tenta Brella ・Decreased time required to return to standard movement speed after moving while shooting by 10/60 of a second.

• Increased damage delivered by each shot that lands from 15 to 17.5.

• Increased maximum damage dealt by a shot burst from 120 to 122.5.

• Decreased damage done to the umbrella by Shooters (excluding Blasters), Splatlings, and Dualies by roughly 30%.

• The umbrella will no longer be destroyed immediately after coming into contact with a Baller.

• Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when shooting ink by roughly 30%.

Aerospray MG

Aerospray RG ・Decreased radius of point of shot contact by roughly 10%.

• Decreased radius of shot ink coverage by roughly 8%.

• Decreased rate at which shots ink the ground by roughly 13%.