Splatoon 2-Focused Nintendo Direct Coming This Week, Here's Exactly When

Nintendo's upcoming Switch-exclusive shooter, Splatoon 2, is getting its own Direct presentation later this week. The video will air from 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST on July 6, and Nintendo says it will provide a "re-FRESH-er on some of the new features, weapons, and styles" coming to Splatoon 2.

You can watch it live on Nintendo's YouTube channel, or check back to GameSpot on July 6 and we'll have up-to-date coverage as well as an embed of the stream.

Splatoon 2 launches for Nintendo Switch on July 21. It supports Joy-Con controllers, the Pro Controller, and is compatible with both TV and handheld modes. It contains a single-player mode as well as a multiplayer portion, for which you can connect up to 10 Switch consoles for local tournament play. Chatting to your friends may be quite complicated when playing online, however: one third-party headset looks very clunky. In response, Nintendo said that setup "is the execution by one particular supplier" and that it "is not going to be the only solution."

In general, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime thinks chatting using a smartphone will benefit the consumer.

"We actually think that the phone is going to deliver a better, more robust execution," the exec explained. "In terms of the APIs that we can build into an app, the fact that phones are ubiquitous, the fact that it allows us to do much more rapid improvements and updates to the service, that's why we think a phone execution--and specifically a mobile app execution--is going to be better for the consumer."