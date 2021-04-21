Spiritfarer Releases Free Lily Update Today

A new free content update is now available for Spiritfarer, the gorgeous narrative adventure game that was one of GameSpot's top games of 2020. The update adds a new spirit called Lily, who is designed to flesh out Stella's story. The update also includes bug fixes, quality-of-life changes, and some new features.

The Lily Update is the first of three free content updates coming to Spiritfarer this year, and its release happens to coincide with the game hitting the major milestone of 500,000 copies sold. The update adds the character of Lily, a butterfly spirit who also happens to be Stella's younger sister. The new content has been developed in response to player feedback, and is designed to make Stella's story and the game's conclusion more satisfying.

Lily can now join your boat, which will grant it the ability to travel at night. Other quality of life updates include the addition of fishing to co-op play, a new co-op controller assignment screen, and much more. You can see everything that's been updated in the patch notes below.

The next update for Spiritfarer will be the Beverly update, which is due to release this summer. That update will include a new spirit named Beverly, along with more new features and quality of life updates, and an update to Gustav's story that will incorporate feedback from a panel of gamers with disabilities.

Patch Notes (Switch version 1.6 / PS4 version 1.8 / Gamepass PC version 1.4.9 / Xbone version 1.4.8):

Added features on all ports:

New spirit – Lily The Butterfly: Appears near the very end of the game and gives more insight into Stella’s life.

Island’s names now appear while fast travelling.

Bus Stops are easier to see from the Fast Travel screen.

Fishing can now be done in coop

New visual effects when Stanley is found.

New atmosphere for Buck’s event.

New UI showing how many items can be added to stations.

The boat can now travel at night after the first conversation with Lily.

New coop controller assignment screen. (On all ports except Switch)

Fixes on all ports:

Buck’s event can no longer start during another atmosphere (rain, stars, etc.)

Recipe collection now shares the same sorting as the recipe book.

Fix cat joystick rebindings not being saved

Prevent menus from clipping down the bottom of the screen when playing in coop.

Fix Alice confirming the sheep shearing quest next to an unshorn sheep.

Fix player getting stuck in the run animation

Fix Smithy automatically starting when smithing brass sheet at a low frame rate

Fix Smithy being more likely to break on the first hit

Fix navigation inside the Pause Menu

Fix user still getting planks if they fails the minigame

Fixes exclusive to Switch:

Fix cat’s behaviours and inventory when player’s controller is disabled

Fix turtles not appearing the next day after sleeping next to them

Fix item collected message not displaying when item is removed from inventory in a conversation

Fix the rightmost cultist denizen to sometimes spawn at the wrong location

Modified Elena placement on the island

Fix Summer slowly going down ladders

Fixes exclusive to Xbox / UWP / Stadia / PC: