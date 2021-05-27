Spiritfarer Gets Physical Edition For Nintendo Switch, PS4

Spiritfarer was quietly one of the best games released last year, combining chill management sim gameplay with fun platforming and a gorgeous, colorful art style. In a year filled with heavy hitters like Demon's Souls, The Last of Us Part II, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Spiritfarer still made it into our Top 10 Best Games of 2020 list, and whether you're already a fan or been meaning to play it, you can now own a physical copy of Thunder Lotus Games' delightful hit. The developer has partnered with iam8bit and Skybound Games to release Spiritfarer physical editions for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, with preorders available globally today. Though Spiritfarer also released on Xbox, there's no word of a physical edition for that platform at this time.

The box art is a beautiful golden shade showing Stella hugging Daffodil, with all the boat's passengers surrounding them. The Spiritfarer physical edition also comes with a few extra goodies, including a collectible postcard and sticker stamp set that highlights "exotic locations" from the game, a digital download of the Spiritfarer soundtrack by composer Max LL, and a 96-page digital art book.

In addition to the Spiritfarer physical edition, iam8bit will also release a 2xLP soundtrack for Spiritfarer and a "robust Collector's Edition." More information about the vinyl soundtrack and Collector's Edition is coming at a later date.

Spiritfarer earned a 9/10 in GameSpot's Spiritfarer review, and it was a nominee for Game of the Year in 2020. "Spiritfarer is a cozy resource management and farming sim with a dreamy, colorful art style and adorable talking animals. It's also a game about death, grief, and the process of letting go," we wrote. "Though these two aspects may seem at odds, Spiritfarer finds a delicate balance between its lighthearted adventure gameplay and the heavier themes woven throughout, offering a large, intriguing world to explore and characters you'll come to love along the way."

There's no better time to jump into Spiritfarere if you missed it at launch. Thunder Lotus Games is releasing free DLC for Spiritfarer throughout 2021, with three content drops planned for spring, summer, and fall. The first content update introduced a new spirit named Lily, improved co-op, additional story content for Stella, and quality-of-life improvements--it's available now.