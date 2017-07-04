Spidey Faces The Vulture In New Spider-Man: Homecoming Behind-The-Scenes Video

Spider-Man has probably the greatest collection of adversaries in the Marvel Universal, and in Spider-Man: Homecoming he faces another classic bad guy--The Vulture. A new behind-the-scenes promo takes a look at the iconic winged bad guy, who is played by Michael Keaton. Check it out below:

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters this week. The movie stars Tom Holland as Spidey, plus Robert Downey Jr, Marissa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Zendaya. It's directed by Jon Watt.

The film has been very well received by critics. GameSpot's review said that "Spider-Man: Homecoming gets everything right about this beloved Marvel character, which after the Batman and Robin-like awfulness of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, comes as a huge relief. It's one of the best crowd pleasers in the Marvel oeuvre, and the best Spider-Man film so far."

Plans are also underway for the Homecoming sequel. The movie is set for release in August 2019 and is reportedly set to pick up right after the end of Avengers 4, which arrives three months earlier. Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed that it would also kickstart Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"So much happens in [the third and fouth Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it, that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?" he said. "So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that's what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about."