Spider-Man Swings Into Action In New Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer

Every hero has a unique set of skills in Marvel's Midnight Suns, and when you've got Spider-Man on your team, you can count on the wallcrawler being a versatile damage-dealer on the battlefield. In a new gameplay video for the upcoming superhero tactical-RPG, developer Firaxis showed off some fresh Spider-Man gameplay.

Like his main Marvel counterpart--and also voiced by Insomniac's webhead Yuri Lowenthal--Spider-Man uses his rapid-fire agility, web-shooters, and environmental offense to to attack enemies all over the battlefield without spending multiple actions and keep them pinned down.

Firaxis has also briefly broken down a few of the other heroes who'll appear in Midnight Suns, with quick dives into their skillsets and powers. Captain America soaks up damage intended for allies and taunts enemies, and Iron Man takes down enemy targets with precision repulsor beams.

Other characters that players will be able to add to their team include sorcerer supreme Doctor Strange, spirit of vengeance Ghost Rider, and the vampire hunter Blade.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to release on October 7 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our Marvel's Midnight Suns preorder guide for more details, everything that we know about the game so far, and GameSpot's Midnight Suns preview that shows the game is more than just "XCOM with superheroes."