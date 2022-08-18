Spider-Man Remastered PC Patch Notes Include Bug Fixes, Visual Improvements, And More

The first patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC is out now, bringing multiple fixes and improvements to the action game. A second, more substantial patch is coming later.

The August 18 patch for Spider-Man fixes crashes related to ray-tracing and adds visual improvements to HBAO+. The update also fixes visual glitches and improvements stability. What's more, the patch addresses an issue that could cause the game to freeze during cutscenes.

Insomniac and Nixxes also provided a list of known issues, including ray-tracing options not being available, despite players having supported hardware. The studios are also continuing to look into problems related to the Spider-Hack mission, along with an issue preventing players from taking a picture of the Empire State Building.

This is just the first patch for Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Insomniac and Nixxes are already at work on the next patch, which the team said will be "more substantial" than the first. It will have "bug fixes, improvements, and additional features" based on feedback from fans.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is headed to PC in the fall, as part of PlayStation's wider push to release more games on PC to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Spider-Man Remastered PC August 18 Patch Notes

Release Notes

Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes.

Improved Windows version check, to prevent false positives.

Visual improvements to HBAO+.

Fixed the issue where ray-traced reflections in stainless steel were rendered distorted.

Various visual improvements to NVIDIA DLSS.

Fixed an issue that could freeze the game if the player would switch between graphics presets during cut-scenes.

Fixed an issue where the Side Mission popups would be stretched when playing in a widescreen resolution.

Improvements related to stability issues when using Alt-Tab.

Fixed various visual glitches.

Known Issues

Ray-tracing options may be unavailable in the menu, even with compatible hardware.

Ray-tracing is disabled when hardware or drivers are not compatible, or when the DirectX 12 Agility SDK is not functional. We have seen some reports of users that indicate this SDK is not working for them. We are investigating this issue.

Some players cannot progress during the Spider-Hack Mission.

This is a frame rate related bug that only occurs when well above 60 FPS. While we work on a fix, we have a workaround in place. Restart the latest checkpoint, go to the Graphics Menu, set the game to Exclusive Fullscreen and the Refresh Rate to 60Hz. You should now be able to progress. Afterwards you can switch back to your preferred settings.