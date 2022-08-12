Spider-Man Remastered PC Deals: $10 Gift Card, Free Games Up For Grabs
Score multiple free games or a $10 gift card with your purchase.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered may have just launched on PC, but right now there are two great deals going on for the highly anticipated release. One is a straightforward gift card promotion, while the other is offering a slew of goodies--including three free games.
The first deal is through Newegg, which is offering a $10 gift card when purchasing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC. The game is offered as a Steam key and the promotion ends tonight--so swing over to Newegg and check out the deal while you can.
The second deal (and possibly the more enticing option) is through Fanatical, which is giving away tons of digital content as part of the Summer Sale event. Purchasing Spider-Man will earn you two free games, $3 off the Platinum Collection, and the chance to earn up to a $50 gift card.
Whichever option you spring for, you’ll be treated to a web-slinging experience that’s been optimized for PC. This includes unlocked frame rates, Nvidia DLSS and DLAA, and ray-traced reflections along with improved shadows. And if you have an ultrawide monitor, you’ll be glad to know the game supports a variety of wide-screen resolutions.
Our Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered review found that the PC version of Spider-Man “retains the visual splendor it featured on PS5,” and is just as great today as when it first launched.
