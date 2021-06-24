Steam Summer Sale LIVE Alien Light Coms Locations Fortnite Alien Artifacts Fortnite Believer Beach Boomboxes Best Post Prime Day Deals Fortnite Welcome Signs

Spider-Man, Ratchet And Clank Developer Insomniac Hiring For New Multiplayer Project

Hot on the heels of the release of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac is gearing up for a new multiplayer project.

on

3 Comments

Insomniac Games, maker of recent PlayStation exclusives such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is in the process of hiring for a brand-new project. Perhaps more surprisingly, Insomniac has explicitly stated that this new game will be a multiplayer title, with the studio on the lookout for experienced game developers to lead the project.

There are five job listings in total, including the very senior Creative Director role suitable for an individual that can oversee the project from this early stage to its release. Other job listings include a Systems Designer specifically with multiplayer mechanics and system design in mind, as well as a Story Lead that will help craft a narrative, lore, and scripts. Listings for an Art Director and VFX Artist round out the post, which seems in indicate that the beginnings of this multiplayer endeavor still need need to take shape.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Video Review

Insomniac made no indication as to whether these listings were for a game within an existing IP or a wholly new one. Insomniac has been primarily associated with single-player games in its most recent history, with franchises such as Sunset Overdrive, Spider-Man, and Ratchet and Clank. The studio has made multiplayer titles in the past though, primarily with the critically successful Resistance franchise and less-fondly remembered Fuse.

The studio has been on a great streak lately too, releasing Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 late in 2020 and recently launching Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart exclusively for PS5 this month. They're both fantastic games, with our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review saying, "The new generation of hardware has made some dramatic changes for the better, but in a very welcome and comforting way, this is still the Ratchet & Clank you've come to know and love."

