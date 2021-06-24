Spider-Man, Ratchet And Clank Developer Insomniac Hiring For New Multiplayer Project

Insomniac Games, maker of recent PlayStation exclusives such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is in the process of hiring for a brand-new project. Perhaps more surprisingly, Insomniac has explicitly stated that this new game will be a multiplayer title, with the studio on the lookout for experienced game developers to lead the project.

There are five job listings in total, including the very senior Creative Director role suitable for an individual that can oversee the project from this early stage to its release. Other job listings include a Systems Designer specifically with multiplayer mechanics and system design in mind, as well as a Story Lead that will help craft a narrative, lore, and scripts. Listings for an Art Director and VFX Artist round out the post, which seems in indicate that the beginnings of this multiplayer endeavor still need need to take shape.

Insomniac made no indication as to whether these listings were for a game within an existing IP or a wholly new one. Insomniac has been primarily associated with single-player games in its most recent history, with franchises such as Sunset Overdrive, Spider-Man, and Ratchet and Clank. The studio has made multiplayer titles in the past though, primarily with the critically successful Resistance franchise and less-fondly remembered Fuse.

Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project. Come join us and be part of the #PlayStationStudiosFamily as we work on exciting things!

The studio has been on a great streak lately too, releasing Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 late in 2020 and recently launching Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart exclusively for PS5 this month. They're both fantastic games, with our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review saying, "The new generation of hardware has made some dramatic changes for the better, but in a very welcome and comforting way, this is still the Ratchet & Clank you've come to know and love."